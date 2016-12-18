Presidential Activities
The Solution in Syria Is by the Syrian P…
DAMASCUS, (ST)_ If the European Countries want to help the Syrian People, they should first halt support to terrorists and lift the unjust embargo hitting the daily basi...
DAMASCUS, (ST)_ If the European Countries want...
Bashar and Asma al-Assad Visit Saidnaya...
There has been great elation among Syrian...
Congresswoman Says US Is Arming ISIS,...
Christmas services held in churches across...
Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan...
DAMASCUS, (ST)- President Bashar Al-Assad...
DAMASCUS,(ST)_ The liberation of Aleppo from...
Dr. Bouthaina Shaaban’s Message to the West,...
Congratulations on Pope Francis...
DAMASCUS, (ST)_ If the European Countries want to help the Syrian People, they should first halt support to terrorists and lift the unjust embargo hitting the daily basi...
Damascus -The Cabinet discussed in its weekly session a number of urgent service issues, chief among them is the shortfall of water in Damascus city and countryside. The...
The Silk Road: A continuous trip on the roads of civilizations The story of the silk road is a story of one of the oldest, most famous and most important world trade roads that connected, for long centuries, China with central Asia, Persia, western Asia and Europe. The name, silk road, was given to this road after the most important subject of trading on this road : Chinese silk. Commercial movement started along t...Read more
The Danish Institute in Damascus in coordination with Department of Cross-Cultural and Regional Studies (ToRS) in Copenhagen University and Orbis publishing house has issued a book entitled 'Eyes on Syria'. The 144-page book comes within efforts being exerted by Syrian and world heritage experts to shed light on Syria's deep-rooted history that has faced heavy losses over the past six years caused by armed terrorist gangs' attacks, according t...Read more
Syrian local and national figures launched ‘the Damascus Platform, towards a comprehensive National Dialogue Conference’. The Damascus Platform’s members aim to organize a Syrian dialogue to discuss political solution of the crisis in Syria. On November 26, About 320 Syrian opposition figures, Members of Parliament, civil society activists and national independent political activists held a one-day meeting in Kaisar Palace Hotel in Damascus....Read more
So far 35 years have passed since the Israeli illegitimate annexation of the Israeli occupied Syrian Golan Heights, the sacred land of our ancestors and grandfathers. Not a single day would pass without nostalgia and eagerness to this piece of our souls, bitter tears of our family members, and sighs of dear memories and attachment to the stories of the land, which has ever been living in us. Our elders passed away; ...Read more