     H.E. President Bashar Al-Assad gave the...

    President Assad's Interview with Japanese TBS TV, January 20, 2017.
Friday, 20 January 2017 07:11

      President Assad's Interview with Japanese TBS...

      Friday, 20 January 2017 07:11
    US Peace Activist, Janice Kortkamp, Speaks to the Syriatimes Online
Tuesday, 17 January 2017 05:09

      US Peace Activist, Janice Kortkamp, Speaks to...

      Tuesday, 17 January 2017 05:09
    • The U.S. allied itself with vicious dictators

      The U.S. allied itself with vicious dictators

      Monday, 16 January 2017 14:50
    President Assad's Statements to French Media, January 8, 2017.
Monday, 09 January 2017 06:00

      President Assad's Statements to French Media,...

      Monday, 09 January 2017 06:00
    • President Assad Receiving a French Delegation

      President Assad Receiving a French Delegation

      Sunday, 08 January 2017 11:13
    • Syrian Iranian Relations Bolstered

      Syrian Iranian Relations Bolstered

      Wednesday, 04 January 2017 12:03
    • The Solution in Syria Is by the Syrian People

      The Solution in Syria Is by the Syrian People

      Thursday, 29 December 2016 16:22
    • Protectors Of Syria’s Pluralism

      Protectors Of Syria’s Pluralism

      Tuesday, 27 December 2016 10:51
    Return of happiness to Aleppo residents after four years of pain
Tuesday, 27 December 2016 08:21

      Return of happiness to Aleppo residents after...

      Tuesday, 27 December 2016 08:21
    • Congresswoman Says US Is Arming ISIS

      Congresswoman Says US Is Arming ISIS

      Tuesday, 27 December 2016 06:27

    Presidential Activities

    President Al-Assad Offers Condolences to Iran's Khamenei, Rouhani on Rafsanjani's Death

    President Al-Assad Offers Condolences to…

    DAMASCUS – President Bashar Al-Assad on Monday sent two condolences cables to Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran Ali Khamenei and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani o...

    Economy News

    Syrian, Egyptian Engineers' Syndicates Sign Economic Cooperation Protocol

    Syrian, Egyptian Engineers' Syndicates S…

    DAMASCUS, (ST)- A delegation representing the Egyptian Engineers Syndicate led by the Syndicate's Chairman Tariq Nabarawy started on Thursday a visit to Syria  to voice t...

    The Cradle of Civilization

    The Cradle of Civilization

    Much has been written about Syria and its history. But it's the ever-present Syrian smiles that light up the country's historical sites that make the experience especially memorable.If your wish is to travel back in time to the "Cradle of Civilization", then take the Syrian time capsule à la the Silk Road. It's simply magical. The country's countless ruins, some of which date back 5,000 years, are bound to mesmerize...

    Wehda Governorates Papers

    Wehda Governorates Papers

        AlWahda Foundation for Press, Printing Publishing & Distribution is to republish and distribute the paper edition of Fedaa Newspaper in the Governorate of Hama, Wehda Newspaper in Lattakia and Ouruba Newspaper in Homs. The re-paper-launching is on Sunday, January 22nd, 2017. Mr. Khalid Majar, Director General of  AlWahda Foundation pointed out that the republishing of the three newspapers comes in line with Information Ministry plan...

    First Lady Meets, Congratulates Winners of Syrian Scientific Olympiad

    First Lady Meets, Congratulates Winners …

    DAMASCUS- First Lady, Mrs. Asma Al-Assad on Monday met and congratulated the winners of the Syrian Scientific Olympiad, the competitions of which were held in Damascus yesterday. Though Syria is facing a heinous terrorist war, it keeps encouraging initiatives, distinguished academic performance and innovation. Earlier in the day, under the patronage of Mrs. Asma Al-Assad, a ceremony was held on Monday at Dar al-Assad for Culture and Arts in Dam...

    Golan Annexation: Null and Void!

    Golan Annexation: Null and Void!

     So far 35 years have passed since the Israeli illegitimate annexation of the Israeli occupied Syrian Golan Heights, the sacred land of our ancestors and grandfathers. Not a single day would pass without nostalgia and eagerness to this piece of our souls, bitter tears of our family members, and sighs of dear memories and attachment to the stories of the land, which has ever been living in us. Our elders passed away; ...

