                                                                                                                                     

News
Editorials
  • Analyses and Studies
  • Society
  • Economy
  • Sports
  • Culture
  • Archaeology
  • Tourism
    • Miscellaneous
  • Science
  • Health
  • Environment
  • Arab and Foreign Press
  • Expatriates
  • Roll of Honor
  • The Constitution
  • Golan
  • Iskenderun
    • Useful Information
  • Gallery
  • A Message on the Events
  • Solving the Crisis
  • Presidential Activities
  • News Links

    • President Bashar Al-Assad

    Syrians' Hope

    • Syrian's Hope

    Readers' Contributions

    • Readers' Contributions

    The Chemical Attack on Ghouta

    Total Hits

    Articles View Hits
    11837039
    The Solution in Syria Is by the Syrian People

    The Solution in Syria Is by the Syrian People

     DAMASCUS, (ST)_ If the European Countries want...

    Protectors Of Syria’s Pluralism

    Protectors Of Syria’s Pluralism

    Bashar and Asma al-Assad Visit Saidnaya...

    Return of happiness to Aleppo residents after four years of pain

    Return of happiness to Aleppo residents after four years of pain

    There has been great elation among Syrian...

    Congresswoman Says US Is Arming ISIS

    Congresswoman Says US Is Arming ISIS

     Congresswoman Says US Is Arming ISIS,...

    Christmas services held in churches across Syria

    Christmas services held in churches across Syria

     Christmas services held in churches across...

    Determination of Syria and its Allies to Defeat Terrorism Underlined

    Determination of Syria and its Allies to Defeat Terrorism Underlined

    Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan...

    Political Process in Syria Discussed

    Political Process in Syria Discussed

      DAMASCUS, (ST)- President Bashar Al-Assad...

    Liberation of Aleppo from Terrorism Victory for Anti-terrorism Contributors

    Liberation of Aleppo from Terrorism Victory for Anti-terrorism Contributors

    DAMASCUS,(ST)_ The liberation of Aleppo from...

    Dr. Shaaban’s Message to the West

    Dr. Shaaban’s Message to the West

    Dr. Bouthaina Shaaban’s Message to the West,...

    Congratulation for liberation of Aleppo

    Congratulation for liberation of Aleppo

    Congratulations on Pope Francis...

    • The Solution in Syria Is by the Syrian People

      The Solution in Syria Is by the Syrian People

      Thursday, 29 December 2016 16:22
    • Protectors Of Syria’s Pluralism

      Protectors Of Syria’s Pluralism

      Tuesday, 27 December 2016 10:51
    • Return of happiness to Aleppo residents after four years of pain

      Return of happiness to Aleppo residents after...

      Tuesday, 27 December 2016 08:21
    • Congresswoman Says US Is Arming ISIS

      Congresswoman Says US Is Arming ISIS

      Tuesday, 27 December 2016 06:27
    • Christmas services held in churches across Syria

      Christmas services held in churches across Syria

      Sunday, 25 December 2016 05:58
    • Determination of Syria and its Allies to Defeat Terrorism Underlined

      Determination of Syria and its Allies to Defeat...

      Friday, 23 December 2016 20:31
    • Political Process in Syria Discussed

      Political Process in Syria Discussed

      Friday, 23 December 2016 17:56
    • Liberation of Aleppo from Terrorism Victory for Anti-terrorism Contributors

      Liberation of Aleppo from Terrorism Victory for...

      Thursday, 22 December 2016 12:08
    • Dr. Shaaban’s Message to the West

      Dr. Shaaban’s Message to the West

      Wednesday, 21 December 2016 06:38
    • Congratulation for liberation of Aleppo

      Congratulation for liberation of Aleppo

      Sunday, 18 December 2016 11:36

    Don't Miss

    Presidential Activities

    The Solution in Syria Is by the Syrian People

    The Solution in Syria Is by the Syrian P…

     DAMASCUS, (ST)_ If the European Countries want to help the Syrian People, they should first halt support to terrorists and lift the unjust embargo hitting the daily basi...

    Economy News

    1. Tourism
    2. Culture
    3. Society
    4. Golan
    The Silk Road

    The Silk Road

    The Silk Road: A continuous trip on the roads of civilizations  The story of the silk road is a story of one of the oldest, most famous and most important world trade roads that connected, for long centuries, China with central Asia, Persia, western Asia and Europe. The name, silk road, was given to this road after the most important subject of trading on this road : Chinese silk. Commercial movement started along t...

    Read more
    Danish Institute documents life in Syria in 1960s

    Danish Institute documents life in Syria…

     The Danish Institute in Damascus in coordination with Department of Cross-Cultural and Regional Studies (ToRS) in Copenhagen University and Orbis publishing house has issued a book entitled 'Eyes on Syria'. The 144-page book comes within efforts being exerted by Syrian and world heritage experts to shed light on Syria's deep-rooted history that has faced heavy losses over the past six years caused by armed terrorist gangs'  attacks, according t...

    Read more
    Syrian local opposition groups launch the Damascus Platform

    Syrian local opposition groups launch th…

    Syrian local and national figures launched ‘the Damascus Platform, towards a comprehensive National Dialogue Conference’.  The Damascus Platform’s members aim to organize a Syrian dialogue to discuss political solution of the crisis in Syria. On November 26, About 320 Syrian opposition figures, Members of Parliament, civil society activists and national independent political activists held a one-day meeting in Kaisar Palace Hotel in Damascus....

    Read more
    Golan Annexation: Null and Void!

    Golan Annexation: Null and Void!

     So far 35 years have passed since the Israeli illegitimate annexation of the Israeli occupied Syrian Golan Heights, the sacred land of our ancestors and grandfathers. Not a single day would pass without nostalgia and eagerness to this piece of our souls, bitter tears of our family members, and sighs of dear memories and attachment to the stories of the land, which has ever been living in us. Our elders passed away; ...

    Read more

    From Our Gallery

    the Constitutional Oath
    the Constitutional Oath
    the Constitutional Oath
    the Constitutional Oath
    Home 25
    Home 24
    Home 23
    Home 22
    Home 21
    Home 15
    Home 14
    Home 13
    Home 12
    Home 11

    Terrorism against Syrians

    Re-Building
    Re-Building
    Re-Building
    Terrorism against Syrians
    Terrorism against Syrians
    Terrorism against Syrians
    Terrorism against Syrians
    Homs
    Terrorism against Syrians 10
    Terrorism against Syrians 09
        Get connected with us: 

    Copyright © syriatimes.sy 2012. All Rights Reserved.