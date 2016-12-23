                                                                                                                                     

    • President Assad's Statements to French Media, January 8, 2017.

      President Assad's Statements to French Media,...

      Monday, 09 January 2017 06:00
    • President Assad Receiving a French Delegation

      President Assad Receiving a French Delegation

      Sunday, 08 January 2017 11:13
    • Syrian Iranian Relations Bolstered

      Syrian Iranian Relations Bolstered

      Wednesday, 04 January 2017 12:03
    • The Solution in Syria Is by the Syrian People

      The Solution in Syria Is by the Syrian People

      Thursday, 29 December 2016 16:22
    • Protectors Of Syria’s Pluralism

      Protectors Of Syria’s Pluralism

      Tuesday, 27 December 2016 10:51
    • Return of happiness to Aleppo residents after four years of pain

      Return of happiness to Aleppo residents after...

      Tuesday, 27 December 2016 08:21
    • Congresswoman Says US Is Arming ISIS

      Congresswoman Says US Is Arming ISIS

      Tuesday, 27 December 2016 06:27
    • Christmas services held in churches across Syria

      Christmas services held in churches across Syria

      Sunday, 25 December 2016 05:58
    • Determination of Syria and its Allies to Defeat Terrorism Underlined

      Determination of Syria and its Allies to Defeat...

      Friday, 23 December 2016 20:31
    • Political Process in Syria Discussed

      Political Process in Syria Discussed

      Friday, 23 December 2016 17:56

    Presidential Activities

    President Al-Assad Offers Condolences to Iran's Khamenei, Rouhani on Rafsanjani's Death

    President Al-Assad Offers Condolences to…

    DAMASCUS – President Bashar Al-Assad on Monday sent two condolences cables to Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran Ali Khamenei and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani o...

    Economy News

    FAO food price index drops in December

    FAO food price index drops in December

    Abundant supplies and slow economic growth drive food prices down for the fourth consecutive year Rome - Prices of major food commodities declined for the fourth year in...

    1. Tourism
    2. Culture
    3. Society
    4. Golan
    Discoveries Of Tall Aswad: Syria Was The Center Of Prehistoric Civilizations

    Discoveries Of Tall Aswad: Syria Was The…

    Arab and world news agencies were highly interested in the latest archaeological discoveries lately revealed by the Syrian- French excavation mission, which became the central subject of scientists and archeologists specialized in prehistoric eras, especially that of the Neolithic age which witnessed the period of stability, agriculture and domestication of wild animals. This period was characterized with a lot of de...

    Read more
    Barada

    Barada

    Barada is the Paradise River Since the beginning of life on Earth God had created to each of His creatures another one that associates with.  So when God created Adam He created Eve for him to mix with and construct life on Earth together. Here on this Earth where we live , when God created Barada River He created Damascus for it.

    Read more
    60 orphans honored in Lady of Damascus Church

    60 orphans honored in Lady of Damascus C…

    Under the banner 'Together on the Path of Childhood', a ceremony was held Tuesday to honor 60 orphans  in the Church of Our Lady of Damascus on the occasion of Christmas and the New Year. The ceremony was held by the Charity Al-theqaleen Center and the Syrian Phoenix Initiative and it aimed to offer psychological and moral support to children, member of the Phoenix Initiative ShukriMikdad told Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

    Read more
    Golan Annexation: Null and Void!

    Golan Annexation: Null and Void!

     So far 35 years have passed since the Israeli illegitimate annexation of the Israeli occupied Syrian Golan Heights, the sacred land of our ancestors and grandfathers. Not a single day would pass without nostalgia and eagerness to this piece of our souls, bitter tears of our family members, and sighs of dear memories and attachment to the stories of the land, which has ever been living in us. Our elders passed away; ...

    Read more

