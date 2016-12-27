Presidential Activities
President Al-Assad: Syrian Industrialist…
DAMASCUS, (ST)- President Bashar Al-Assad on Tuesday received a number of industrialists from Damascus and Damascus Countryside who were affected by the crisis and lost t...
The government is sparing no effort to meet the...
DAMASCUS, (ST)_ Iran plays a constructive role...
H.E. President Bashar Al-Assad gave the...
In the global village of today, birds and...
The U.S. allied itself with vicious dictators...
Question 1: Mr. President, you have just met a...
DAMASCUS, (ST)_ H.E. President Bashar...
DAMASCUS,(ST)_ H.E. President Bashar Al-Assad...
DAMASCUS, (ST)_ If the European Countries want...
Bashar and Asma al-Assad Visit Saidnaya...
DAMASCUS, (ST)- President Bashar Al-Assad on Tuesday received a number of industrialists from Damascus and Damascus Countryside who were affected by the crisis and lost t...
Damascus, (ST) - Minister of Agriculture and Agrarian Reform Ahmed al -Qadri has recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the Representative of Norwegian Refuge...
Much has been written about Syria and its history. But it’s the ever-present Syrian smiles that light up the country’s historical sites that make the experience especially memorable.If your wish is to travel back in time to the “Cradle of Civilization”, then take the Syrian time capsule à la the Silk Road. It’s simply magical. The country’s countless ruins, some of which date back 5,000 years, are bound to mesmerize...Read more
Syria, represented by the Ministries of Culture and Tourism, is talking part in the 31st Surajkund International Crafts Fair which was opened on Wednesday in the state of Haryana in India. The opening ceremony of the 15-day event included folklore shows that reflected the civilizations of 20 participating countries, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA). The agency added that the fair aims to showcase handicrafts and encourage craftsm...Read more
Syrian Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs and the Danish Refugee Council (DRC) signed Wednesday a Memorandum of Understanding to support social programs in Syria. The MOU provides for carrying out works related to the development of activities and programs of social care services and to offering humanitarian aid to war-affected persons inside Syria, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA). The agency quoted Minister of Labour and Soc...Read more
So far 35 years have passed since the Israeli illegitimate annexation of the Israeli occupied Syrian Golan Heights, the sacred land of our ancestors and grandfathers. Not a single day would pass without nostalgia and eagerness to this piece of our souls, bitter tears of our family members, and sighs of dear memories and attachment to the stories of the land, which has ever been living in us. Our elders passed away; ...Read more