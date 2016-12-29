                                                                                                                                     

    Mr. Trump on Notice!

    Mr. Trump on Notice!

    Photo by Der Spiegel’s Washington...

    Government sparing no effort to meet requirements of steadfast Syrian citizens

    Government sparing no effort to meet requirements of steadfast Syrian citizens

    The government is sparing no effort to meet the...

    Iran Constructive Role Highlighted

    Iran Constructive Role Highlighted

    DAMASCUS, (ST)_ Iran plays a constructive role...

    President Assad's Interview with Japanese TBS TV, January 20, 2017.

    President Assad's Interview with Japanese TBS TV, January 20, 2017.

     H.E. President Bashar Al-Assad gave the...

    US Peace Activist, Janice Kortkamp, Speaks to the Syriatimes Online

    US Peace Activist, Janice Kortkamp, Speaks to the Syriatimes Online

     In the global village of today, birds and...

    The U.S. allied itself with vicious dictators

    The U.S. allied itself with vicious dictators

    The U.S. allied itself with vicious dictators...

    President Assad's Statements to French Media, January 8, 2017.

    President Assad's Statements to French Media, January 8, 2017.

     Question 1: Mr. President, you have just met a...

    President Assad Receiving a French Delegation

    President Assad Receiving a French Delegation

    DAMASCUS, (ST)_ H.E. President Bashar...

    Syrian Iranian Relations Bolstered

    Syrian Iranian Relations Bolstered

    DAMASCUS,(ST)_ H.E. President Bashar Al-Assad...

    The Solution in Syria Is by the Syrian People

    The Solution in Syria Is by the Syrian People

     DAMASCUS, (ST)_ If the European Countries want...

    Presidential Activities

    Amnesty Decree No. 15 Extended till June 30, 2017

    Amnesty Decree No. 15 Extended till June…

    DAMASCUS– President Bashar Al-Assad issued on Sunday Legislative Decree No. 11 for 2017 extending the Amnesty Decree No. 15 that was issued on July 28, 2016 till June 30,...

    Economy News

    Supporting Small and Micro-Sized Enterprises to Ensure Income for Families Affected by Crisis

    Supporting Small and Micro-Sized Enterpr…

    DAMASCUS, (ST)- The Syrian Industrial Businesswomen Committee on Saturday held a symposium titled "the importance of small and micro-sized enterprises in finding income f...

    The Cradle of Civilization

    The Cradle of Civilization

    Much has been written about Syria and its history. But it’s the ever-present Syrian smiles that light up the country’s historical sites that make the experience especially memorable.If your wish is to travel back in time to the “Cradle of Civilization”, then take the Syrian time capsule à la the Silk Road. It’s simply magical. The country’s countless ruins, some of which date back 5,000 years, are bound to mesmerize...

    Read more
    Syria Takes Part in 31st International Crafts Fair in India

    Syria Takes Part in 31st International C…

    Syria, represented by the Ministries of Culture and Tourism, is talking part in the 31st Surajkund International Crafts Fair which was opened on Wednesday in the state of Haryana in India. The opening ceremony of the 15-day event included folklore shows that reflected the civilizations of 20 participating countries, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA). The agency added that the fair aims to showcase handicrafts and encourage craftsm...

    Read more
    Syria, DRC Sign MOU to Support Social Programs

    Syria, DRC Sign MOU to Support Social Pr…

    Syrian Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs and the Danish Refugee Council (DRC) signed Wednesday a Memorandum of Understanding to support social programs in Syria. The MOU provides for carrying out works related to the development of activities and programs of social care services and to offering humanitarian aid to war-affected persons inside Syria, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA). The agency quoted Minister of Labour and Soc...

    Read more
    Golan Annexation: Null and Void!

    Golan Annexation: Null and Void!

     So far 35 years have passed since the Israeli illegitimate annexation of the Israeli occupied Syrian Golan Heights, the sacred land of our ancestors and grandfathers. Not a single day would pass without nostalgia and eagerness to this piece of our souls, bitter tears of our family members, and sighs of dear memories and attachment to the stories of the land, which has ever been living in us. Our elders passed away; ...

    Read more

